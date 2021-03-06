PIA restores Lahore-Islamabad flights

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday announced to restore Lahore to Islamabad flights to facilitate residents of both the cities. According to a PIA spokesperson, after one year, the national airline will operate flights on this route thrice a week. As the first flight PK650 left Lahore for Islamabad, a cake-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate resumption of flights. Station Manager and PIA staff bid farewell to the passengers. The weekly flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The number of flights will be increased after rise in bookings, said the spokesperson.