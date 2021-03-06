Firdous Ashiq Awan slams opposition over Senate elections

LAHORE: The Special Assistant to the CM Punjab on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the real objective of both, Maryam Safdar and Bilawal Zardari, is to save their fathers as well as their looted money but they should remember that they will not succeed to save them.

In a statement on Friday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan reminded the duo that the nation has not forgotten the mind-boggling stories of the unprecedented corruption of PPP’s “Mr. 10 percent” and the PML-N’s “Mughal Prince”. She said those who have been beating the drums of the victory, have no regard for the values, reminding the nation that the PDM had announced to boycott the Senate’s elections but then they took part in it. She emphasised that no conspiracy would succeed against the PM and the CM Punjab, adding that the announcement of the no-confidence motion in Punjab, was merely a political stunt and that would be proven a major obstruction for them.

Firdous Ashiq Awan advised PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Zardari to give attention to the dilapidated conditions of Sindh province, which was devastated by his party’s second’s successive tenures. The people of Sindh have badly been neglected due to the incompetence and apathy of the PPP-led Sindh government, she added. The SACM said the people of Sindh have already expressed dissatisfaction over the PPP’s government, while the PDM has left the people alone on every occasion. She said the gang did not change its negative attitude, despite of the second wave of corona pandemic in the country.