Statement inappropriate, say ministers: Don’t soil national institutions, remarks ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and federal ministers Friday expressed displeasure against each other over the issue of Senate election results and consequent prime minister’s accusations of the ECP and issuance of a press release by the latter.

The ECP, earlier in the day, expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Imran Khan's hard-hitting speech and statements from a few cabinet members, which “caused gloom among the commission” officials. It stressed that the Senate elections were held according to the law and Constitution.

In the written statement, the commission wondered why elections for the upper house of the parliament, which were held on the same day and managed by the same ECP staff, were accepted as fair by critics where they had won, but rejected as unfair where they had lost.

"Is it not an open case of contradiction?" asked the ECP.

The commission urged critics of the Senate elections to come forth with evidence and then accuse the commission of any wrongdoing. The statement said objections with proofs were welcome for discussion and redress. “Let us carry on with our work, don’t sling mud on national institutions,” read the ECP statement. The commission said that it had “never come under any sort of pressure and God willing, will not in future as well.

“We cannot ignore the law and the Constitution to please anyone,” said the statement.

Referring to former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani’s victory over Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the ECP said “it rejects the analysis and criticism that is being levelled over one result of the Senate elections.

“This is the beauty of democracy and independent elections and the secret ballot which the entire nation witnessed, which was according to the Constitution,” it said. The ECP said that it had heard all delegations that had called on it to discuss election-related matters and conducted a detailed review of their concerns and recommendations ahead of the Senate polls.

“The election commission hears everyone but fulfils its responsibilities in accordance with the law and Constitution and takes decisions independently, not under any sort of pressure,” the statement read.

The ECP had convened an important meeting to review PM Imran Khan’s speech, who had levelled serious allegations on the role of the electoral body during the Senate polls, sources said.

Later in the afternoon, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry spoke to the media, along with Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Senator-elect Barrister Ali Zafar.

They expressed displeasure over the ECP response and termed its statement inappropriate, saying that they did not “like” the electoral body’s release against the prime minister.

The science and technology minister said the prime minister and the PTI respected the Election Commission and all the institutions of Pakistan.

“There is no [truth] to the rumour that PTI will be protesting in front of the ECP. ECP is revered by us and will remain so,” said Chaudhry.

The minister, however, stated that the institutions show their “independence through their actions and not through press releases”.

“It is irresponsible to issue a press release on prime minister’s stance,” added the minister. He said the ECP had become powerful enough that it disregarded the Supreme Court direction for holding a fair and free election in the upper house of the parliament. The minister said that the commission, instead of feeling grief and groom over prime minister’s speech, should feel ashamed over its failure to check the use of money in the Senate elections and fulfil its responsibility of holding free, fair polls.

The lawmaker from Jhelum clarified that PM Imran Khan, in his statement, said that the responsibility to make elections free and fair was not fulfilled in the Senate elections held on Wednesday. “This is not a thing to be upset about, but measures need to be taken.”

He stated that PM Imran meant that the government and the ECP should work together to “develop a mechanism that will stop rigging” and ensure free and fair elections.

“I want to assure the chief election commissioner (CEC) and members that we want to see you strong,” said Chaudhry.

The minister said he was “shocked” over the ECP which said that the PTI should come forward with “evidence.”

He said that the evidence was there in the form of “videos of vote-buying, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah’s audio, and Maryam Nawaz’s speech.”

The minister hoped that the ECP will “reviews its stance and not rely on press releases”. He added that he rather expected the ECP to “prove its independence through its actions”.

“From Daska elections till Senate elections you have to realise that there have been shortcomings and it cannot be said that all that has happened is correct,” said Chaudhry, adding that if the ECP requires the government’s help, then it is “available 24/7”.