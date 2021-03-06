Two dacoits killed in Burewala ‘encounter’

BUREWALA: Two dacoits were killed during a police ‘encounter’ near Chak 451/EB on Friday. According to the police, four dacoits ridding on two motorbikes snatched a motorcycle and cash from Kashif Bhatti of Canal Gardens and fled. On receiving the report, the police surrounded the area and managed to chase the robbers near PI Link Canal. On seeing the police, the accused opened fire at the police party, which was retaliated. As a result, two dacoits were killed on the spot. However, the police claimed that the dacoits were killed by the firing of their own accomplices. According to the police, the killed dacoits were identified as Muhammad Tariq of Okara and Muhammad Akram of Chishtian, Bahawalnagar. They were involved in more than a dozen cases. The police have started investigation.