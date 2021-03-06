Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on 14th

FAISALABAD: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated in the district on March 14. In this connection, a meeting was held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in which various tasks were assigned to different departments to celebrate the Punjab Culture Day. The DC directed the assistant commissioners to take steps for setting up of Food Street and Flower Exhibition besides organising Horse and Cattle Show, dog show, formal Kabaddi match, concert and Punjabi Mushaira on Punjab Culture Day.