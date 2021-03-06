close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 6, 2021

Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated on 14th

Top Story

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 6, 2021

FAISALABAD: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated in the district on March 14. In this connection, a meeting was held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in which various tasks were assigned to different departments to celebrate the Punjab Culture Day. The DC directed the assistant commissioners to take steps for setting up of Food Street and Flower Exhibition besides organising Horse and Cattle Show, dog show, formal Kabaddi match, concert and Punjabi Mushaira on Punjab Culture Day.

Latest News

More From Top Story