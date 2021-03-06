Hasheesh to face Faizan in Junior National Tennis U18 final

LAHORE: Hasheesh Kumar will face Faizan Fayyaz in the Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 boys U-18 final to be played on Saturday (today) at PLTA Courts.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, Faizan Fayyaz played well against Uzair Khan and won the encounter by 7-5, 6-2. Hasheesh Kumar brushed aside Hamid Israr by 6-4, 6-2. Hasheesh will also feature in boys U-18 doubles final, where he, along with Mahatir Muhammad, will face the pair of Hamid Israr and Zalan Khan.

In the first U-18 doubles semifinal, Hasheesh/Mahatir overpowered Bilal Asim/Faizan Fayyaz 4-1, 4-1. Hamid Israr/Zalan Khan defeated Farman Shakeel/Nalain Abbas 5-3, 4-2 in the second semifinal.

Shimza Durab and Natalia Zaman set girls U-18 final clash against each other by winnig their respective semifinals. In the first semifinal, Shimza outpaced Amna Ali Qayyum 6-0, 6-4. Natalia outsmarted Ashtafila Arif 6-1, 6-0 in the second semifinal.

In the boys U-14 semifinals, Ahtesham Humaym beat Haider Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-0. Asad Zaman defeated Husnain Ali Rizwan 5-3, 4-1.

In the U-12 semifinals, Haniya Minhas outscored Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-0 while Hamza Roman beat Omer Jawad 5-3, 4-2.

In the boys/girls U-12 doubles semifinals, Ismail/Omer had to struggle hard to beat the spirited pair of Hamza and Zohaib Afzal Malik 2-4, 4-0, 10-8 while Abubakar Talha/Haniya Minhas comfortably downed the pair of Ameer Mazari and Sameer Zaman 4-1, 4-1.

In U-10 final, Abdur Rehman bin Mohammed Sohail of AAA Associates will take on his younger sister Hajra Sohail.