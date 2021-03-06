POA forms working committee for South Asian Games

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association has constituted a working group for 14th South Asian Games to be held in 2023 in Pakistan.

The formation of committee was a lead up to Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, POA President meeting with Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor.

The committee has been mandated preparation for the 14th South Asian Games scheduled to be held in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala.

POA secretary Khalid Mahmood informed ‘The News’ that the foremost duty of the committee is to compile data of sports infrastructure and facilities available in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala including accessibility, parking areas and seating capacities.

He said that it will recommend requirements of upgradation of the available facilities to bring them upto international standards. “This should specially be looked at from the Broadcasting/TV Coverage point of view and other modern systems like scoring screens/systems, sponsors visibility, changing areas,” he said.

“It will also see what sports equipment needs to be imported and installed/placed at competition venues as per international standards.

“List of hotels for accommodation of athletes / delegates of the 14th SAG 2023 as per required standard with special reference distance from venues, standard of food and allied facilities will also be looked at,” he added.

He said that first presentation would be given to Chairman Organising Committee by April 15.

The committee comprises Muhammad Aamir Jan, President, Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA), Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director General, Sports Board Punjab (SBP), Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary POS, Muhammad Shafiq, Treasurer POA, Javed Rasheed Chohan, Director Admin SBP, Muhammad Jahangir, Dy. Secretary POA, Ahmer Mallick, Associate Secretary POA, Idris Haider Khawaja, Secretary PbOA and Muhammad Hafeez Bhatti, Director SBP.