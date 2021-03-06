Book on Sufism launched

LAHORE:The book "My Speeches on Sufi Though and Society" written by renowned Sindhi scholar Khadim Hussain Soomro was launched at Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture on Friday. The speakers, including Anwar Chandio, Syed Afzal Haidar, Aslam Gurdaspuri, Dr Iftikahr Bukhari, Sughra Sadaf, expressed their views and said Sufis had played an important role in making society peaceful.

They said Punjab had been the centre of Sufism but for a century the province had been artificially separated from its foundations. It is a welcome thing that cultural, political, literary and cultural changes are taking place in Punjab, they said. They said Khadmin Hussain Soomro had taken up the mission of love and acceptance. Khadmin Hussain said “We can eliminate extremism by promoting Sufism in the country. Violence was not a part of our society. We are the custodian of Indus Valley where people used to live peacefully.” Its peace was disturbed intentionally, he said.