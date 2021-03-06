LDA to receive online payment from applicants

LAHORE:In another step towards "ease of doing business" Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has inked an agreement with Allied Bank Islamic Banking for online payment of dues by the applicants anywhere in the country for depositing amounts charged by LDA for various matters including property related issues through 1-Link.

Rashid Rauf of ABL and Director Finance, LDA, M Akhtar signed the agreement on Friday in the presence of Director General, LDA, Ahmed Aziz Tarar. Additional Directors General Farqaleet Meer, Rana Tika Khan, Director Revenue Haroon Rashid and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Account holders having their account in any of the national banks can now avail this facility for online payment of LDA-related dues throughout Pakistan. The demand notices for collection of dues from LDA will be generated through computer and the concerned applicant will be informed about the amount and the last date for payment via SMS. The applicants could now deposit their dues at 1-Link ATM machines as well as through mobile application of their respective bank.

They could also visit any branch of Allied Bank across the country and pay the dues. Allied Bank will provide the applicant with a receipt for the dues and transfer the money to the LDA's account. Moreover, these challans can also be downloaded from the LDA's website.

Meanwhile, Lahore Development Authority has constituted a Grievance Redressal Committee to resolve the issues regarding land use conversion involving delayed processing, fortified and chronic litigation.

The committee has been constituted under LDA Land Use Rules 2020 notified on August 6, 2020. Investors and businessmen having any grievance with regard to their applications for change of land use for setting up new business could apply to the relevant directorate of Town Planning, LDA within a year from the notification of LDA Land Use Rules 2020.

Applicants could avail the facility to resolve the issues regarding land use conversion before the deadline of 05 August 2021. Furthermore, on directions by the DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar, staff of the Town Planning Wing Zone-4 carried out a demolition and sealing operation in Johar Town, Khyaban-e-Jinnah and Pine Avenue and demolished six illegal structures.

The demolished/sealed structures included 401 F, Khyaban-e-Firdousi, Johar Town (commercial type construction demolished), 471 G/3, Johar Town (illegal restaurant demolished), 446 G/3, Johar Town (property sealed), 445/446 G/1 Market Johar Town (commercial type construction demolished), illegal restaurant Chaye Charcha at Khyaban-e-Jinnah, 23 OPF illegal workshop and an illegal iron shed for service station was also demolished at Pine Avenue Road.