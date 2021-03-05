close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

NAB Lahore summons Safdar on March 10 in assets case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday summoned son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif and ex-MNA Capt (R) Safdar by March 10 for a complaint verification, related to alleged assets beyond known sources of income.

The Bureau has asked Safdar to bring details of assets owned by him and allegedly owned by benamidars and his dependents.

Latest News

More From Pakistan