Yasmin for revamping health facilities within deadline

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the officials concerned to complete revamping project of health facilities under the Prime Minister’s Health Initiative within the stipulated deadline.

The minister issued these directions while addressing a meeting at the Committee Room of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday.

The minister reviewed the progress of development schemes. Additional Secretary Development Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Omar Farooq Alvi and officials of the Project Management Unit attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Development presented the progress update at the ongoing schemes under the Prime Minister’s Health Initiative. The health minister said that the revamping project was underway under the Prime Minister’s Health Initiative in eight selected districts and the government would improve the facilities at public sector hospitals, she added. The revamping of government hospitals is the need of the hour, she said adding that the hospitals in Attock, Mianwali, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Chiniot, Lodhran, Kasur and Rajanpur were being revamped at a huge cost of Rs8 billion.