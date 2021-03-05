close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

Yasmin for revamping health facilities within deadline

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the officials concerned to complete revamping project of health facilities under the Prime Minister’s Health Initiative within the stipulated deadline.

The minister issued these directions while addressing a meeting at the Committee Room of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday.

The minister reviewed the progress of development schemes. Additional Secretary Development Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Omar Farooq Alvi and officials of the Project Management Unit attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Development presented the progress update at the ongoing schemes under the Prime Minister’s Health Initiative. The health minister said that the revamping project was underway under the Prime Minister’s Health Initiative in eight selected districts and the government would improve the facilities at public sector hospitals, she added. The revamping of government hospitals is the need of the hour, she said adding that the hospitals in Attock, Mianwali, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Chiniot, Lodhran, Kasur and Rajanpur were being revamped at a huge cost of Rs8 billion.

Latest News

More From Pakistan