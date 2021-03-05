MoU inked to improve ecosystem for street hawkers

Islamabad: Aimed at setting up a collaborative framework for the forthcoming Ehsaas Street Hawkers’ Initiative, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked Thursday at the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) to steer the design and execution of the said initiative under ‘Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas.’

The MoU was signed between PASSD and a multitude of stakeholders including the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). The ’PM’s Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar witnessed the ceremony. The MoU is centred on improving the ecosystem for street vending. According to estimates, around 20,000 street vendors are operating in Islamabad, generating annual net income of up to Rs. 9.6 billion. Ehsaas’ support for street vendors is in line with Prime Minister’s vision of a welfare state.