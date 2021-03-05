It’s not kind of speech a PM gives: Sherry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: PPP Senator Sherry Rehman Thursday said it was the same old rant and not the kind of speech a prime minister gave. “Seriously not the kind of speech a sitting PM gives. But then nothing about this government is normal. The same old rant in delusional form. No plan forward, blaming everything and the rot within on the past; it’s just all about his own political survival,” she tweeted.