Schools’ presentation for annual fee raise rejected

LAHORE:The District Registering Authority (DRA) Lahore has rejected a presentation by three top private schools seeking eight per cent increase in annual fee instead of annual five percent increase.

A spokesperson for Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said that the three private schools had requested an eight increase in annual fees instead of five per cent but the schools failed to submit relevant documents. The spokesperson said that as per the orders issued by the court, private schools could increase fee by five per cent on annual basis and if they wished to increase more than that the schools were supposed to submit documents such as statement of income and expenditures of previous years but the schools failed to do so. Quoting the minister, the spokesperson concluded that solving issues of the masses was the first priority of the PTI government.