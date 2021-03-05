Love denied is life denied

LAHORE:A 21-year old youth committed suicide by taking poisonous pills over failure in love affair in the Rana Town on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Suleman. On the day of the incident, Suleman took poisonous pills over failure in love affair, as a result, his condition went critical. He was rushed to hospital where he expired. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family.

accidents: Nine persons were killed and 1,008 injured in various road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 946 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

hit to death: A man died after being hit by a moving train in the limits of Garhi Shahu police area on Thursday. It was yet to be ascertained whether the man, yet to be identified, had committed suicide or he accidentally came under the wheels of the train.