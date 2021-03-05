Iran hails European decision not to criticise it at IAEA

TEHRAN: Iran welcomed a decision by European nations on Thursday to scrap a planned resolution criticising the Islamic republic at a meeting of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency.

Britain, France and Germany had planned to introduce a resolution at the IAEA board of governors meeting this week criticising Iran’s suspension of some nuclear inspections. But diplomats said the resolution, which had not yet been formally submitted to the UN nuclear watchdog, would no longer be put forward.

"Today’s developments can keep open the path of diplomacy initiated by Iran and the IAEA," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"Iran hopes the parties participating in the agreement can seize this opportunity, with serious cooperation, to ensure the full implementation of the agreement by all," he added. The latest moves come at a delicate moment for diplomacy on the Iranian nuclear issue, with fragile efforts underway to revive the ailing 2015 deal between Iran and world powers on its nuclear programme. Ahead of the meeting, the Iranian authorities had warned the adoption of such a resolution at the IAEA could harm efforts by it and the international community to save the accord.