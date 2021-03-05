close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
Our Correspondent 
March 5, 2021

Two injured â€˜muggers arrested after shootoutâ€™ near Sohrab Goth

Karachi

Our Correspondent 
March 5, 2021

The Federal B Industrial Area police claimed to have arrested two alleged muggers after an encounter on Thursday.

The suspects were trying to escape on a motorcycle after looting a citizen, Ali Anwar, near Sohrab Goth when cops on routine patrolling responded timely to calls and confronted them.

The shoot-out began and the suspects, identified as 20-year-old Adnan Ali and 21-year-old Amir, were arrested in an injured condition. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment. Police also claimed to have seized two pistols, cash, and snatched mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

