PANAH seminar on World Obesity Day

Islamabad : An important seminar was held on the occasion of ‘World Obesity Day’ under the chairmanship of Senior Vice President Dr Abdul Kayum of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) here in a local hotel on Thursday that was hosted by Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary, PANAH.

Among the guests were medical specialist, gastroenterologist, diabetologist, Dr. Col. Junaid Saleem, Dr. Abdul Qayyum and Squadron Leader Ghulam Abbas while many political, social and medical experts and journalists attended the seminar.

PANAH Senior Vice President Dr Abdul Kayum said that obesity is one of the main causes of various diseases including heart. Natural foods are very important for a healthy body. Unhealthy foods, fats, salt and sugary drinks increase the risk of disease. We have been encouraging people to use simple and natural foods for the last 36 years, he said. Head of Ministry Tobacco Control Cell De Zia Ul Islam said that according to World Obesity Day, 800 million people worldwide are obese.

Dr. Colonel Junaid Saleem said that obesity is a disease caused by an increase in body fats. Increased belly fat causes heart disease. Awareness about this started in 1960. The highest increase was in the United States and the Middle East. Obesity is also on the rise in Pakistan in recent years. If parents are obese, the risk of obesity increases in 80% of the children. Sugary drinks, smoking, extra food and excessive consumption of alcohol are the main causes of obesity. Two tablespoons of ghee is better than four tablespoons of the best oil. Having fat on the liver increases the chances of cancer, he said.

Consultant Food Policy Program (GHAI) Munawar Hussain said that neglecting health is tantamount to inviting diseases. 38 million children under the age of five are obese. Obesity can be prevented by avoiding sugar and its derivatives such as sugary drinks, Due to obesity, people are suffering from diseases like heart, cancer, diabetes and cerebral palsy. Steps should also be taken at the government level to prevent this, he said.