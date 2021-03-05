Japan provides five ambulances, financial assistance to PRCS

Islamabad: The Government of Japan has provided five ambulances and financial assistance of $90,899 to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to help expand its outreach and services in the wake of any calamity or emergency situation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed Thursday between PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq and Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuniori Matsuda at his residence. PRCS Acting Secretary General Dr. Adeel Nawaz, and other officials from PRCS and the Embassy of Japan also attended the ceremony.

As part of the ‘Project for Reusing Secondhand Ambulances in Rawalpindi, Islamabad,’ financed under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) scheme, the Government of Japan will provide five ambulances to PRCS besides a grant of $90,899 which will be utilised for transportation cost of ambulances from Japan to Pakistan, their re-conditioning and installation of first aid equipment in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Kuniori Matsuda said, the ambulances will sufficiently add to the PRCS outreach capacity and coverage in the wake of calamities and emergencies in Pakistan. “As the world is fighting Covid-19 pandemic, we have realized how precious our lives are. This project will enable people to receive high-quality and on-time support from PRCS,” he added.

Abrar appreciated the assistance for enhancing the operational capabilities of PRCS. He maintained that the addition of five ambulances to the PRCS fleet will enable the organization to respond to emergencies more quickly and reach out to people who are in immediate need of first aid and help in a timely manner. “Pakistan and Japan are friends for long and our bilateral relationship has entered a new phase now. Exchange of youth programmes between the two countries can play an important role in youth development, enhancing cooperation in the health sector, and other humanitarian initiatives to mitigate the sufferings of vulnerable segments of the society,” he concluded.