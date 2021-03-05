National Air Gun Shooting Championship from April 2

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The 7th Open National Air Gun Shooting Championship will be held from April 2-4 simultaneously at PN Shooting Range Karachi and Army Marksmanship Unit Jhelum. The events to be played in the championship are Air Pistol for Men Senior, Men Junior, Women Senior & Junior, Air Rifle for Men Sr, Men Jr, Women Sr & Jr.