Fri Mar 05, 2021
March 5, 2021

National Air Gun Shooting Championship from April 2

Sports

March 5, 2021

KARACHI: The 7th Open National Air Gun Shooting Championship will be held from April 2-4 simultaneously at PN Shooting Range Karachi and Army Marksmanship Unit Jhelum. The events to be played in the championship are Air Pistol for Men Senior, Men Junior, Women Senior & Junior, Air Rifle for Men Sr, Men Jr, Women Sr & Jr.

