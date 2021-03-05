close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

Gold prices fall Rs1,900/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs1,900/tola to Rs104,200/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs1,629 to Rs89,335, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $10 to $1,713/ounce.

Likewise, silver rates dropped Rs10 to Rs1,350/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also decreased Rs8.60 to Rs1,157.40, it added.

Latest News

More From Business