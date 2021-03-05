close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

Forex reserves rise to $20.133bln

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly rose to $20.133 billion during the week ended February 26 from $20.041 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $70 million to $12.978 billion due to the government’s official inflows, it said.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks also increased to $7.155 billion from $7.132 billion.

Latest News

More From Business