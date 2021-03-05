Forex reserves rise to $20.133bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly rose to $20.133 billion during the week ended February 26 from $20.041 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $70 million to $12.978 billion due to the government’s official inflows, it said.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks also increased to $7.155 billion from $7.132 billion.