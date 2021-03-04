Turkey could negotiate with Egypt over east Med

Ag AFP

ANKARA: Turkey is willing to negotiate with Egypt and sign a deal over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish foreign minister said on Wednesday. Any talks between the sides would be momentous since their ties deteriorated after 2013, when Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led amilitary overthrowof ex-Islamist president Mohamed Mursi, whom Turkey backed. The two nations are also on opposing sides in the Libyan conflict.—AFP