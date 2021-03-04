Boy killed in snatching bid, People block Indus Highway

SUKKUR: Hundreds of local residents carried out a protest rally, staged a sit-in in front of the DC Office Jacobabad, and also later blocked the Indus Highway in protest against the murder of a youth in firing by robbers.

Reports said on Wednesday, Iftikhar Lashari was killed in robbers’ firing near the official residence of the District and Sessions Judge, Jacobabad, when the deceased offered resistance to snatching. The boy was critically injured and was shifted to a local hospital, but later he was shifted to Karachi, where he succumbed to his injuries. When the body arrived from Karachi, the local residents began a protest along with the body of the victim.

The protesters first staged a sit-in in front of the DC Office, Jacobabad, and refused to end their sit-in when the police officials reached there for talks. The protesters raised slogans against the Jacobabad Police, claiming that the law and order situation in the city was deteriorating day-by-day, which encouraged crimes like snatchings and house robberies. The protesters demanded security and an immediate arrest of killers.