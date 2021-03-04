Khairpur Police solve blind murder case

SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police have solved a blind murder case of a missing boy.The SSP Khairpur said a few days ago, the body of a missing boy, identified as Saeed Ahmed Kalihoro, was recovered from the limits of Landhyoon Police Station of Khairpur. He said the police had initiated an investigation to identify the killers, and for that purpose, DNA samples of 40 suspects were collected. He said one of arrested suspects, Abdul Hakeem Kalihoro, during the investigation, had confessed to killing the boy. He said he actually strangulated his cousin Saeed Ahmed to death as the deceased had refused to return his stolen mobile phone. The SSP said the investigation was underway to find out if he was alone in the murder or got help from others. He said the police also resolved the mysterious murder of Allah Bakhsh Phulpoto, which occurred in the limits of B-Section Police Station, and arrested the deceased’s wife and two others, including Abdul Khaliq and Abdul Sattar Phulpoto.