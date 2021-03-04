Four cops sent to jail on judicial remand in murder case

FAISALABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Shahzad Hussain on Wednesday sent four policemen to jail on a seven-day judicial remand in a murder case.

Four cops, ASI Shahid Manzoor, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Mohsin and Ghulam Dastgir, officials of the Faisalabad Highway Patrolling Police, were involved in a murder case. Earlier, the court had granted 13-day remand of the accused to investigating officer and after expiry of the remand, they were again produced in the court. The accused were allegedly involved in killing wagon driver Waqas Ahmad when he did not stop his vehicle at a checking point.