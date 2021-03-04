Traders stop railways from razing shops in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: The local traders on Wednesday put up a strong resistance and forced the railways officials to stop razing the two shops in Takhtbhai city.

Locals said that officials of the Pakistan Railways came and started demolishing the two shops owned by Inzar Gul and Zubair Khan which, they claimed, had been constructed on the railways property.

However, the traders said that they had purchased the property and then built the shops to earn a living for their families. The traders said that there were 30 more other shops in the vicinity and they had also obtained stay order from the court.

The traders showed the court stay order to the officials of railways but they insisted to demolish the two shops. As they started razing the shops, Markazi Tanzim-e-Tajiraan, Takhtbhai tehsil president Tariq Khan along with other traders rushed to the spot and stopped the railways personnel. They told the railways authorities that the shopkeepers had purchased the land.