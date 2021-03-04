Statue highlighting education damaged in Daska

DASKA: A statue of a father and her daughter, highlighting the importance of education, installed at Government Boys College Chowk was damaged by unidentified people on Tuesday night.

In his complaint to the City police, local businessman Ahmad Farooq Sahi, who had paid the amount for the project, said that some unidentified people had damaged the statues. He demanded the police register a case and take action against the accused persons. The people of the area also condemned the incident.

About seven months ago, the then Assistant Commissioner Asif Hussain came up with an idea of highlighting the importance of books in the city after which a small park was established at College Chowk where the statues were also installed at a cost of Rs 2.2 million. The construction amount was paid by businessman Ahmad Farooq Sahi.

The project was inaugurated by the then DC Zeeshan Javed and Provincial Minister Bao Rizwan. The initiative of the AC was appreciated by the people across the country.