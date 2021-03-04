FDE takes initiative to cover learning losses

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education has launched a programme to help schools cover learning losses suffered by students due to the pandemic-induced prolonged campus closures.

As a regulator of schools, the FDE asked educational institutions to develop both short-term and long-term approaches for the purpose. Under the short-term approach for the academic year 2020-2021, the schools will identify at-risk children through classroom observation and assessment, especially in subjects that require conceptual continuity and arrange a zero period on working days or over the weekend for students.

It said the schools with computer labs should use the free learning material available through digital portals to assist childrenâ€™s learning in case there is a teacher shortage for remedial classes.

Under the long-term approach for Academic years 2021, 2022 and 2023, the summer vacation will be utilised to support students transition to the next grades. The educational institutions will introduce a structured remedial and support programme in the academic period of 2021-22 for students that show learning weakness.

However, a diagnostic assessment to be conducted in the first week of the academic year to help teachers plan their lessons according to students learning. There will be a regular formative assessment programme to track and monitor learning, while head-teachers will hold regular monthly meetings with subject teachers on formative assessments and the progress of students.