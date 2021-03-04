Iesco crackdown on power theives

Islamabad: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) during crackdown on power theft has caught 4,267 suspicious meters.

The IESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ch. Abdul Razaq on Wednesday said that we are continuously working against power theft mafia and our operational, metering and testing and surveillance formations are working with full swing.

He said that during February 2021 our teams checked 79,155 electricity meters of different tariffs and among those 4,267 meters were found slow, direct power supply was taken from 103 meters, 9 meter were found tempered and 8 meter were found with hole in meter body.

Based on slow meter and power theft 2.6 million units approximately charged and fine of Rs47.425 million imposed on relevant customers and for legal proceedings applications have also been submitted in local police stations.

IESCO chief appreciated the field formations efforts and said that the campaign would continue until the last power thief is caught. He requested the customers to be a part of this campaign and call on complaint and monitoring cell no. 051-92952933-6 or helpline 118 if they found anyone stealing electricity.