No decision yet on shifting PSL matches

LAHORE: No final decision has been taken about shifting the Lahore leg matches of the Pakistan Super League to Karachi.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) told ‘The News’ that the only decision taken in the meeting between the stakeholders is that the PSL should be completed despite several cases of COVID-19.

“First priority is to complete the league. Yes, there have been discussions on various options. There were discussions about whether the matches be held in Lahore or Karachi. Even shifting the Karachi matches to Lahore also came under consideration. However, no final decision of shifting the matches has been made,” he said.

“The priority is to secure the league to the maximum. Definitely the players and officials will be traveling to Lahore on a chartered plane but there is a risk of carrying COVID from the airport. The bio-secure bubble can be breached in case anyone wanders around even unintentionally,” he added.

He further said that all the stakeholders have been informed about the chances of shifting but the final decision will be taken after the results of the fresh tests of all the players and the officials.

After the conclusion of Karachi matches on March 7, the remaining 14 matches, including playoffs and the final, are to be played in Lahore from March 10.