Debutant Usman helps Gladiators set 177-run target for Sultans

KARACHI: Usman Khan made a dream debut when he hammered a superb 50-ball 81 to enable Quetta Gladiators to set a 177-run target for Multan Sultans in their fifth round fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium on Wednesday night.

Quetta posted 176-7 in the allotted 20 overs.

After being invited to bat first, the 25-year-old Usman seemed in a superb mood, playing his shots at will. Usman, who has played just two first-class matches for Karachi Whites, brought in his fifty on what was his dream debut off 33 balls.

Usman, who last year played a T20 event in Dubai while playing for Fujairah, smashed three sixes and ten fours in his fantastic knock.

He shared 69 runs for the opening stand with Saim Ayub, who was held in the deep by Khushdil Shah off South Africa’s leggie Imran Tahir after scoring 18-ball 23 with two fours and one six.

Usman, trapped lbw off Imran Tahir, added 53 runs for the second wicket with Faf du Plessis, who fell for a run-a-ball 17 with one four.

Quetta then kept losing wickets. Imran Khan Senior removed Sarfarz Ahmad (3) before Shanawaz Dhani got rid of Azam Khan (17) and Ben Cutting (10) inside three balls to leave Quetta at 155-6 in 18 overs.

Azam struck one six and two fours in his ten-ball effort while Cutting hit one four from eight balls.