It’s great playing in Pakistan: Stirling

KARACHI: Irish batsman Paul Stirling seemed in sublime touch when he hammered a 33-ball 56 to help Islamabad United overwhelm Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in their crucial game of the HBL PSL 2021 here at National Stadium on Tuesday.

He is happy that he spent some time at the crease. “Yes it was nice to get some time in the middle. It’s difficult conditions here,” Stirling said.

“It’s great playing in Pakistan for the first time, and there is a very good atmosphere here. It’s great to bring half fans in and that is a real energy booster for us,” Stirling said.

He praised his bowlers for the wonderful effort so far. “Yes the bowlers have been excellent in the whole tournament. I think they bowled really well. Although we lost the previous game the bowlers made an excellent effort in the lost cause and showed great character,” Stirling said.

When asked about his plans about facing spinners, Stirling said: “It’s the case to see the ball and hit it. It’s always the thing to work on and if I get a chance in the next game and spin comes I would play better as I did tonight,” he said.