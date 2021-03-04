Farmers flay raise in fertilizers prices

MARDAN: Office-bearers of Anjuman Kashtakaran on Wednesday criticised the government for increasing the prices of fertilisers.

A meeting, presided by Haji Namat Shah Roghani, criticized the government and said that instead of to providing relief to the farmers, the government had increased the prices of the fertilisers.

The speakers said the government had increased the price of DAP fertilizer from Rs4,000 to Rs5,500 and that of Naitropas fertilizer from Rs3,000 to Rs4,500. They demanded the government to decrease the prices.