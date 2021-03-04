Sherpao greets Gilani on Senate victory

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday congratulated former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on winning the Senate seat.

In a statement, he said the victory of Gilani was the result of the distrust in the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Aftab Sherpao said the win of the former prime minister was a setback for the ruling party and a no-confidence against the incumbent government.

He said the defeat of the government candidate had foiled the conspiracy to impose the agenda of the International Monetary Fund on the country.

The QWP leader said that the PTI wanted to strengthen the monopoly of the IMF, but the scrupulous and honest lawmakers thwarted the bid.

Aftab Sherpao said that the government secured loan from the IMF over tough conditions and the defeat of ruling party candidate was a no-confidence in the policies of the rulers.

“This government has lost the confidence of the lawmakers as well as the common people,” he remarked.