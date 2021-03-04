close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 4, 2021

Global norms

Newspost

 
March 4, 2021

Media outlets in Pakistan, including this newspaper, wrongly use the term ‘First Lady’ for the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This term should be used for the wife of President Arif Alvi who is the head of state.

According to the established global norms, the term shouldn’t be used for the wife of the head of government.

Javed Jabbar

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost