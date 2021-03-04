Can’t disqualify Vawda after he quit NA seat: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday declared that it could not disqualify federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda after his resignation from National Assembly seat.

The court, however, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the matter of false affidavit submitted by Vawda, along with his nomination papers pertaining to dual nationality. The order stated the minister had apparently submitted affidavit to ECP comprising the false statement regarding his dual nationality.

The court further said there were consequences of submission of false statement by somebody, under the judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice Aamer Farooq announced the 13-page verdict, which was reserved earlier, after listening to arguments from both sides at large in a case challenging the qualification of Vawda.

Earlier, Vawda appeared before the IHC bench and his lawyer informed the court that the minister had submitted a resignation to National Assembly Speaker. He pleaded that the petition had become ineffective after the resignation of his client from National Assembly seat and requested the court to dispose of the case. He also submitted a copy of Vawda’s resignation to the court. The petitioner’s counsel Barrister Jahangir Jadoon objected over the stance and stated that one remained a member of the Parliament until his resignation was accepted by the authority concerned. He further contended that Vawda had resigned from the post after casting a vote in the Senate elections and when he was also a candidate in the polls.

Jadoon argued that several members of the assembly had resigned from their seats and joined Parliament again in the past. He alleged that Vawda had hid information pertaining to his dual nationality from ECP and, therefore, he was neither remain “Sadiq nor Ameen” under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Jadoon argued that Vawda was a US national until his nomination papers were accepted by the ECP. He said Vawda had surrendered dual nationality on June 25, while scrutiny of his documents by ECP was completed on June 18. After listening arguments, the court reserved its judgment on the case and later issued a thirteen pages decision in evening.