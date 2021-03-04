50 more die from corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE:Around 50 more corona patients died and 712 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to P&SHD report issued on Wednesday, the death toll reached 5,441 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 173,395 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 14,339 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,338,879 in the province.