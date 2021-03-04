close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2021

50 more die from corona

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2021

LAHORE:Around 50 more corona patients died and 712 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to P&SHD report issued on Wednesday, the death toll reached 5,441 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 173,395 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 14,339 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,338,879 in the province.

