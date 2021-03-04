close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
AFP
March 4, 2021

US slams Kyrgyzstan court

AFP
March 4, 2021

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: The United States said on Wednesday it was "deeply concerned" after a court in Kyrgyzstan released a man who is under US sanctions over ties to the international heroin trade. Kamchibek Kolbayev is often cited by media in the mountainous ex-Soviet country as being a powerful underworld "authority" and an influential force in Kyrgyzstan’s turbulent politics.

