Fuuast to start online classes on March 15

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) will start online academic activities on March 15.

According to the Fuuast spokesperson, the decision was taken in the 30th meeting of the Fuuast Academic Council held under the chairmanship of Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq.

The meeting was attended by Acting Registrar Dr Muhammad Sarem, Head of Science Faculty Prof Dr Mohammad Zahid, Head of Faculty of Arts and In-charge Faculty of Education Prof Dr Muhammad Zia-ud-Din and others.

The meeting discussed academic and administrative measures and it was agreed that new semester studies should be started by this month. After the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the varsity had shifted classes online while the examinations were also conducted online.

The varsity would hold online classes from the Karachi and Islamabad campuses while physical classes would also be held on the Karachi campuses. The students would be allowed to attend labs for two days as per the schedule.

In the meantime, a group of teachers from the Abdul Haq campus has demanded that the ban on the students’ entry on the campuses be lifted immediately and the heads of departments be given full authority to initiate the educational process by inviting the appropriate number of students, teachers and staff in the departments under the principles of crowd management.