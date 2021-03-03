Man convicted for sexually abusing minor girl

LAHORE: A special court on Tuesday convicted a man involved in abducting and later sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl, Geo News reported. The court handed down a 22-year imprisonment sentence to the man and also imposes a fine of Rs1.2 million. Additional District and Sessions Judge Jamshed Mubarik and the presiding officer of a special court dealing with gender-based violence cases conducted the trial proceedings and convicted Munawar alias Ghafoor upon being proven guilty. The prosecution submitted a DNA report and eight witnesses against the convict during the trial. According to the prosecution, convict Munawar kidnapped and sexually abused the minor girl in Faisal Town police limits in 2018.