Wed Mar 03, 2021
NR
News Report
March 3, 2021

Pakistan, India considering restoring their HCs?

Top Story

NEW DELHI: After last week’s surprise ceasefire announcement by Pakistan and India, the two neighbours are seriously considering restoring their respective High Commissioners in the missions in New Delhi and Islamabad, an Indian media outlet claimed quoting highly placed sources.

India and Pakistan had recalled their High Commissioners after the Pulwama attack in February 2019, and both missions have remained headless since then. Both sides are proceeding extremely cautiously as such attempts have failed too many times in the past.

