Man commits suicide after shooting girl

A man killed himself after shooting a girl near an intercity bus terminal in Saddar on Tuesday. The body of the man was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 21-year-old Malik Shahzeb, son of Malik Shoaib Awan, while the girl. 23-year-old Tanzila alias Eemaan, daughter of Bin Yamin, was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors were trying to save her life.

In the CCTV footage of the incident available with The News, it can be seen that Shahzaib got out of a rickshaw and shot the girl who was walking towards a white car. After shooting the girl, he waited for a few seconds and then shot himself dead with the same pistol.

According to SHO Majid Korai, the deceased shot the girl once in her abdomen and twice on her thigh and then shot himself once in his head. The man worked at the intercity bus terminal while the girl was a bus hostess.

The Brigade police and Rangers reached the crime scene and collected four empty shells and some live rounds of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching. The police said the incident apparently took place over break up between the two; however, they were investigating the case from different angels.