Man arrested for ‘extorting money from senior PPP leaders’

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a man involved in extorting money from senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders using the name of other senior party leaders, including that of PPP Women Wing Karachi Division President Shahida Rehmani.

Officials said that Shahida’s son Hilal Saeed had filed an application at the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station on Monday, claiming that his mother had received a phone call informing her of an unidentified person using her name to demand cash from MNAs, MPAs and other high-profile personalities.

“The suspect is using my mother’s name to demand money from high-profile political leaders of the PPP through [a messaging service]. Many leaders have transferred money through [a virtual bank],” explained the complainant.

“The suspect sent text massages to MNA Qadir Patel, MNA Abrar Shah, Palwasha Khan, Imdad Pitafi, MNA Naz Baloch and others,” he said, adding that his mother’s reputation has been tarnished by the suspect’s actions, and demanded severe punishment for the person responsible. Police took action on the complaint and arrested the suspect identified as Syed Imran, son of Wasim. They registered FIR No. 130/21 against him under Section 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Officials said that the suspect has also been received cash from a singer as well as other high-profile personalities, adding that they are conducting further investigation.