KU launches first tree plantation drive of 2021

Karachi University (KU) in collaboration with Dua Foundation, a local nongovernmental organisation, launched the first plantation drive of 2021 titled ‘Tree Plantation and Environmental Protection’ on Tuesday.

The foundation provided 340 saplings of 24 different species, and more fruit and other plants will be provided for the Centre for Plant Conservation, Botanic Garden, KU. The NGO has also committed to assist the varsity’s administration in upgrading and uplifting the botanic garden.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said tree plantation was an ongoing charity and trees were a valuable asset to the society. He observed that we had to launch extensive tree plantation drives across the city. He said that we had to promote the culture of plantation drive as it would help us in fulfilling our dreams of a green and clean Karachi.

“We should not rely on the governments for everything. Tree plantation is a social responsibility, and this country belongs to all of us and we all have to play our role to make it green.” He shared that varsity regularly launched plantation drives and also takes good care of plants and uses all available resources to protect them. Iraqi stressed that every citizen should at least plant one sapling and take care of it until the sapling.

“The KU’s Botanic Garden is spread over 35 acres of land and we are hopeful that with our serious efforts and modern drip irrigation system we will be able to transform into a unique botanic garden in the country to earn global recognition,” General Secretary Dua Foundation Dr Faiyaz Alam said.

He shared the Dua Foundation participated in the tree plantation drives every year in different parts of the province, and said a large number of saplings were planted by individuals, governmental bodies, and private sectors, but people did not take care of those plants. Alam said that if we could not protect plants then there was no purpose of the tree plantation campaign.

He informed the audience that the foundation had provided saplings of Olive, Lychee, Loquat, Mango, Guava, Coconut, Pomegranate, Amaltas, Almond, Fig, Bakain, Alstonia, Kachnar, Jackfruit, Gul Mohar, Sukh Chain, Custard Apple, Tota Pari, Sumbal, White Poplar, Pilkhan, Phalsa, and Mulberry.