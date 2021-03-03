Coronavirus kills 19 more in Sindh

Nineteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 267 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,372 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 9,186 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 267 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,036,192 tests, which have resulted in 258,678 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 6,448 patients across the province are currently infected: 6,104 are in self-isolation at home, nine at isolation centres and 335 at hospitals, while 303 patients are in critical condition, of whom 50 are on life support.

He added that 5,644 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 247,858, which shows the recovery rate to be 96 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 267 fresh cases of Sindh, 158 (or 59 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 63 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 28 from District South, 24 from District Central, 23 from District Malir, and 10 each from the Korangi and West districts.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 23 new cases, Mirpurkhas 14, Matiari 11, Thatta 10, Kashmore nine, Badin and Ghotki five each, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot four each, Larkana three, Jacobabad two and Shaheed Benazirabad one, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.