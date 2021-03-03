Master Paints, DS Polo/ ASC record wins

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Master Paints and DS Polo/ ASC defeated their respective rivals in the Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021 opening day matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.
Marcos Panelo's heroics helped Master Paints overcome Remounts by a narrow margin of 5 1/2-5 in the first encounter of the day. Panelo was top scorer with a hat-trick while Juan Cruz Losada and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi scored one goal each. For Remounts, Ignacio Negri cracked a quartet and Vieri Antinori struck one.
The first match started with Master Paints having a half goal handicap advantage. They scored three back-to-back goals to take it to 3 1/2-0. Master Paints added one more in their account in the beginning of the second chukker to enhance their lead to 4 1/2-0. Remounts then made their presence felt by converting two back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 4 1/2-2. Master Paints ended the second chukker in style by firing in a field goal to further stretch their lead to 5 1/2-2.
The third chukker was fully dominated by Remounts, who hammered a hat-trick of goals to reduce the deficit to 5 1/2-5, but they couldn't score any more goals.
Hissam Ali Hyder and Max Charlton fired five goals each to guide DS Polo/ASC to an emphatic 10-7 1/2 triumph over Newage/Rizvi's in the second match. For Newage/Rizvi's, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Salvador Ulloa and Salvador Jauretche converted three goal apiece while Adnan Jalil Azam struck one.
Newage/Rizvi's, having a half goal handicap advantage, were off to flying start as they hammered a hat-trick to gain a good 3 1/2-0 lead. DS Polo/ASC though converted one to reduce the margin to 3 1/2-1 yet Newage/Rizvi's slammed in one more to further enhance their lead to 4 1/2-1.