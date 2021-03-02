Services of health workers: UAE embassy organises mini marathon

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Islamabad organised a mini marathon at the Diplomatic Enclave in recognition to the services rendered by the frontline health workers, including doctors and paramedics, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reports said a large number of participants, diplomatic community and ambassadors of different countries had participated in the race. The marathon was organised by the UAE Embassy in Islamabad in collaboration with Bank AlFalah, Ufone and Gerry’s companies to pay acknowledgment to the services of the frontline health workers, including doctors and paramedics of the country. The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, said it is an amazing experience that the people from all walks of life had participated in a 5-8 km mini marathon that reflected respect for healthcare professionals of the country as well as across the globe.

Ambassador Al Zaabi emphasised upon the necessity to stay united against all the challenges and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to assist and support Pakistan’s efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the UAE was among the first countries to provide the brotherly people of Pakistan with medical aid and preventive items through multiple flights and the UAE Embassy successfully accomplished, “hygiene campaign to prevent educational institutions from Covid-19 pandemic last year”. It is pertinent to mention that the Ambassador, Al Zaabi, also participated in the mini-marathon.