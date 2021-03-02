Special girl raped in Kamalia

TOBA TEK SINGH: A disabled girl was raped at Chak 738/GB, Kamalia, on Monday. The niece of farmer Nazeer Ahmad was alone at her home when accused Shahid, who was neighbour of the farmer, entered the house, forcibly took the girl to his house and allegedly raped her.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a man was found from Gojra-Samundri Road on Monday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police have sent the body to a hospital.

OBITUARY: The mother of Government Postgraduate College Gojra English Department head Prof Abdul Karimr died here on Monday. Scores of people attended her funeral prayer.