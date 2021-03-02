PPP’s Ijaz Jakhrani files petition for recounting of votes

SUKKUR: The PPP’s defeated candidate in 2018 elections at NA-196 Jacobabad, Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, on Monday filed a petition for recounting of votes in the Election Tribunal Court, Sukkur.

The Judge of the Election Tribunal Court, Sukkur, after the arguments of counsels of the petitioner and winning candidate, accepted the petition and gave March 15 for the first hearing of the case. It may be mentioned that the PTI candidate, Muhammad Mian Soomro, had in general elections-2018 won the seat of NA-196 with 92,274 votes while the PPP’ defeated candidate, Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, secured only 86,876 votes. Jakhrani submitted a petition to recount the votes of the entire constituency of NA-196.